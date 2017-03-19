LAS RAMBLAS GOLF

Monday it rained again so needless to say there was no golf played. Wednesday we had our monthly Medal and in a rain free but windy day the following scores were recorded:

Cat. 1: 1st John Shervell 73pts, 2nd Pete Dunn 74pts, and 3rd John Drakesmith 77pts.

Cat 2 : 1st Peter Wickham 70pts, 2nd Mike Chapman 74pts and 3rd Terry Cullen 76pts.

2’s Club: Peter Wickham, Heinz Lei and Pete Dunn.

On Friday we played a 2 Ball Better Ball High & Low and the winners with a score of 44pts. were Olga Douglas and John Shervell. Runners up were Mike Chapman and Ellen Drakesmith with 41pts.

(It may have been different if some of us had marked our cards correctly!?!?)

Mike Mahony