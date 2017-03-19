LA MARINA GOLF SOCIETY @ALTORREAL

We arrived at Altorreal expecting a very wet course after the rain early in the week ,but were over the moon to find buggies allowed on fairways and a course in excellent condition.

This week we were competing for the “committee trophy”. Alas, scores did not generally meet expectations and only two players managed over 29 points despite the sunny skies and course condition.

In third place was Bill Stobo with 29pts with runner-up position going to Alan Craig with 30 pts. However, Captain Elspeth Craig took the trophy with a magnificent 35 pts.

Best guest went to Lindsay Merchant with 26pts.

Bill and Alan took two of the nearest the pins, with the only other going to guest Graham Fraser.

Our next meeting is at Font de Llop on March 30th, first tee 10.00 playing a Texas scramble for the optima trophy. Fee is 40 euros including a buggy. Entry sheet on the board at the sports centre as usual or contact Alan Craig by e-mail or on 634347788.

On 4th April we shall be holding our second quiz night of the year at the sports centre. Entry fee is still only 8 euros to include a meal of either meat pie or fish and chips. Please contact Elspeth on e-mail or the above number to book your place.