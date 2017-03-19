EL PLANTIO 2 GOLF

After two days heavy rain combined with strong winds, together with a less than promising weather forecast, 23 members and guests breathed a collective sigh of relief to be greeted only by a medium strength swirling wind for their ‘Texas Scramble’ on Tuesday, 14th March.

Five teams of three and two of four still found conditions quite testing and the winning teams returned superb scores.

Nearest the pins : Hole 2 , Christine Linathan and Hole 9, Lawrence Wanty.

3rd Place – Mel Hope, Penny Goujon, Allen Robinson, 48.2 shots.

2nd Place – George Stanhope, Gary Needham, Christine Linathan, 46.9 shots.

1st Place – Martin Rickman, Brian Coupe, Dave Southwell, Claude de Wamme, 45.42 shots.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities. The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230

David Swann