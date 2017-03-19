CARP R US ANGLING

Spring Series round four was fished on the Eden stretch of the River Segura. After the torrential rain on Monday were lucky that this venue, a run off from the main river, was fishable as the main river was a raging torrent running at least three metres higher than normal. Unfortunately, although the weather was kind to us there was a lot of silt flowing down the stretch and this ruined the fishing. Only two anglers caught, both using the pole and bread. First was Steve Fell with 1.36 kg and second was Jeremy Fardoe with 0.86 kg.

Further information about the club can be found on its website www.carprus.weebly.com or on our Facebook page Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca.

The club is currently looking for new members and anyone interested can contact us through the Facebook page, the website or calling the club secretary, Steve Fell, on 634379081.