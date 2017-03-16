GOOD COMPANIONS CLUB TO SUPPORT CUDECA HOSPICE 

Benalmádena, 16th March 2017

Cudeca Hospice is privileged to receive a donation of 10,020€ presented by Tony White, President, from the members of Good Companions Club on 7th March.

The Club was formed in 1995 by volunteers working in the Fuengirola Hospice Charity Shop with the objective of raising funds towards the cost of the special palliative care for patients suffering from advanced non-curable cancer or other life-threatening illnesses, which is provided by the medical personnel at the Hospice Centre in Benalmádena. Over the years the annual donations from the Good Companions to the hospice has reached a grand total of 178.205€.

Everyone in Cudeca send heartfelt thanks to all the Good Companions for their great support and congratulations on the continuing success of the Club.

For more information about the club and its activities, please contact the President, Tony White, on 952 494 730.

During this special year for Cudeca Hospice – the 25th Anniversary – many events to celebrate are planned, the main event being a concert in the Cervantes Theatre, Málaga, on the 25th April. Tickets are available on line direct from the theatre or from Cudeca website.

Photo left to right ………Tony White, President, Good Companions Club, Susan Hannam, Vice President Cudeca Hospice Foundation, Shirley Shadforth, Membership Secretary, Good Companions

YOUR HELP GIVES LIFE TO THEIR DAYS

www.cudeca.org