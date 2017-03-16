THE “BUENA MESA RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION” VISITS MOJÁCAR

Members of the prestigious “Buena Mesa Restaurant Association”, who recently held their 44th meeting in Vera, visited Mojácar to see at first hand one of the most internationally renowned towns of the Region.

More than a hundred Association members were treated by staff from the town’s Tourism Department to a guided tour of Mojácar Pueblo’s unique streets, where they learnt about the history, legends and magic of one of Spain’s most beautiful villages.

During the visit, Mojácar’s Mayor, Rosmari Cano, officially welcomed the Association’s representatives in the Municipal Plenary Hall. The Association then gave a token of appreciation to the Mayor for the warm reception they received from town. In return, Rosmari Cano gave reciprocal gift of a plaque of recognition to the Association President, as a memento of their official visit to the town.

Before leaving, Association President Adolfo Muñoz, Juan Moreno, representatives of the Carmona family, along with the important chefs and their colleagues signed the Town Hall Book of Honour.