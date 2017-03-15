PINK LADIES AT THE EMERALD ISLE

What a fantastic afternoon!

The sun was shining and the entertainment was brilliant, and you all helped us raise €1,256.80! We would like to thank Simon Morton of Sunshine FM, Stevie Spit who sang some great show songs with Nikki G and Kylie Burgazzi, Dan Davy, David J, Cindy Fitzpatrick and our very own Texas Ted.

As always these entertainers give up their time for free to help us raise money.

Thank you to all the stalls holders, particularly Angela and Judy who donated all of their takings to us on the day, so very kind, especially as all their wares are hand made by them both.

Thank you to Craig Martin ‘Woodman and Painter’ for such a generous donation. And a big thank you to Paul for letting us take over his establishment for the afternoon and also, for such a generous donation.

And as always, never possible without the hard work of the Pink Ladies and Panthers, what a team!