STUDIO32 the Costa Blanca’s leading amateur musical theatre company are halfway through rehearsals for their summer production of “Mack and Mabel”. Tickets are available now and are already selling fast.

“Mack and Mabel” is a true story, set in the period of the silent movies, starting in 1911 through Mabel’s death in 1930 and ending in 1938. It tells the tale of the tumultuous romantic relationship between Hollywood director Mack Sennett and Mabel Normand – played by Bev McEwan (pictured) – who became one of his biggest stars. Bev has been with Studio32 for a number of years, playing lead roles such as Ado Annie in their production of “Oklahoma!” and Mrs Fezziwig in their last production “A Christmas Carol”. She fought off lots of competition in auditions to win the role, and brings a lot of experience to this complex tragic heroine character.

The show contains some wonderful songs, including the number “Look What Happened To Mabel” which tells the story of Mabel’s rise to fame from a waitress in a small town to international movie star. Mix in some great dancing, humour, and the high standards of production from this talented company and audiences will be in for a spectacularly entertaining evening.

Studio32 are continuing to support the San Fulgencio Alzheimer’s Association and local charities with this show. Past shows have raised significant sums of money and the company hope to repeat that with sell-out performances again. Seats for their previous productions have sold out quickly so make sure to book your tickets early.

Show dates are Wednesday May 31st to Saturday June 3rd at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio, all performances start at 7.30pm with doors open 7pm. Reserved seating tickets are now on sale, priced at 9 euros, and can be obtained by calling Philip on 602 454 033, or by emailing tickets@studiothirtytwo.org. A seating plan is available on their website www.studiothirtytwo.org, along with lots of information about the company and past shows.