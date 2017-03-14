TOP SPOT FOR HORADADA BOWLS CLUB

Horadada bowls club, based at the Sports Centre of Pilar de la Horadada, have won the Levante Lawn Bowls Southern league division C involving Clubs from throughout the southern Costa Blanca.

After a very successful season in which the club won 13 matches out of 16 played, the league was won with 2 weeks to spare. Our performance since New Year has been exceptional dropping only 5 rinks throughout, all games were won by a significant margin.

Thanks must go to our members for their efforts and support of Barry Evans, Jack Linehan, Captain/ Vice Captain and Jeff Hier our Club Captain.

Further the Club wishes to thank the Ayuntamiento and community of Pilar for providing the necessary playing facilities and their continued support for the future when we hope to build on our success this season.