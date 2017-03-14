RUBYS GOLF SOCIETY

This months scramble for points to move up the player of the year table took us to Font Del Llop and with the two’s pot standing at a healthy 80 euros there was much to play for. The weather was excellent and the course played well with some good scores being returned. The results were as follows:

Nearest the pin on the par 3’s were Michelle Evans (2) Colin Fear (2) and Dave Johnston,Nearest the pin in 2 was Rob Litton. Best front nine Theresa Wright and best back George Marshall Deane. The silver division was won by Marc Doherty and our captain Colin Fear consolidated his position at the top of the table with a fine 37 points winning the gold and overall prize.

Back at Rayz Bar, a fine buffet was served after the presentation and Brian Wilson won the football card and the two’s pot was split between Michelle and Colin, well done you two.

Our next game is at Roda on the 17th of March any one wishing to join us for this, or any other game please email us at rubysgolf@yahoo.co.uk