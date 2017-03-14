LEARN, IMPROVE OR JUST PLAY BRIDGE

MAZARRON BAY BRIDGE CLUB (MBBC) is a friendly Club with members of all nationalities. Our motto is Bridge with a Smile. We offer Bridge activities (and regular lunches!) to suit card players of all nationalities & levels, from absolute beginners with no previous experience, to fully hardened experts – we have four distinct sessions to suit whoever you are.

Do you like playing cards? Have you always wanted to learn Bridge, the most popular card game in the world, but not sure what you might find, or how to go about it? If so, then come along to one of our 3-hour ´NEW 2 BRIDGE´ SAMPLER sessions to experience what Bridge is all about? Don’t worry about getting confused with lots of theory – the emphasis is on practical card play. No partner needed.

If you played Bridge years ago, but have forgotten what you learnt. Or the Bridge Sampler has wetted your appetite, then our short BRIDGE BASICS course would suit. The emphasis is on learning while you play, rather than listening to lots of theory.

Maybe you only play Bridge socially, but have wanted to find out what playing Bridge in a club is like, but been too nervous to give it a try? Maybe you are a regular player but want to improve your game. Then either of our weekly BETTER BRIDGE or DUPLICATE BRIDGE events will be for you.

Why play bridge? It costs virtually nothing. It’s fun. It’s a social game. Wherever you go you’ll find other bridge players. Bridge stretches the mind, and has been scientifically proven to stave off Alzheimer’s. But beware, it’s addictive.

If you are interested in anything we have to offer, or want to come along to one of our regular lunches to meet us socially, then phone Phil (602 539 830) or email mazarronbaybridgeclub@gmail.com to find out more. All play takes place in very pleasant surroundings at Hotel Playa Grande, on the road between Puerto de Mazarrón & Bolnuevo.