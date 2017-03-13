TOM WINS THE MONTGO STABLEFORD COMPETITION

On Friday 19th March Montgo golf society played a stableford competition at Oliva Nova, kindly sponsored by Patrick Lynch. A full house of 48 members was welcomed to the course by a beautiful warm and sunny day, and for the first time this year the shorts came out and a strange array of lily-white legs got their first outing.

In first place was Tom Atkinson with a fine 37 points off 21.6, pushing Dennis Coe (16.4) in to second place on coutback. In third place, also on 37 points, was Sally Burrows (11.9) and fourth was Geoff Willcock with 36 points of 11.9. This week´s sponsor decided to award separate nearest the pin prizes for ladies and men and these went to Liz Butler on the 3rd and Gerian van Ooijen on the 16th for the ladies, whilst Barry Butler took the 3rd and Mick Farmer the 16th for the boys. Finally there were four two’s, scored by Gerian van Ooijen, Mick Farmer, Penny Barden, and Sally Burrows.

Our next event is on Friday 24th March when we will be playing a stableford competition at Oliva Nova for the Santana shield, sponsored by Steve Crossan.