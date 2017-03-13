SPORTING ALFAS CRICKET CLUB

Sporting Alfas 1st X1 160 for 4 beat Nomads C.C 159 for 9

After chasing down 258 on Friday the Nomads fancied piling on the runs and batted first, SACC never allowed the visitors the chance, Mohib in for the first time this year bowled an excellent spell his 8 overs only costing 32 his strike partner Bash Ali even tighter getting Hussey(15) 1 for 14 from his 6 over stint.

First change bowler Alger took two quick wickets and Orminster(17) kindly ran out Reeve(9) to make it 4 for 55,Shawl(3) after his 120 on Friday missed a full toss from Crompton and was adjudged LBW,leaving Nomads in a terrible mess 5-55, a lot to do but the spin pair Crompton(4-14) and J Perman gave the normally free scoring batsman a torrid time and the game crawled along to 159 for 9 from the 40 overs.

SACC opening pair K Perman and G Crompton raced away trying to finish the game quickly K Perman reached 29 with some excellent hitting before holing out to a tempter from Hussey Reeve catching the ball on the deep mid on boundary.

Crompton the next to fall when on 48,all in boundaries,his fortune changed and Thornton held him at deep square leg. Morgan and Muñoz carried on with the run chase before Muñoz was given out LBW. Ward joined Morgan and was happy to watch as Morgan approached his fifty rapidly with only 1 run needed they chose not to take a leg bye to win the match, Morgan hit the next ball sky wards and was caught by Shawl at short mid on.

SACC skipper strode out to the normal Nomadic welcome with the mammoth task of scoring one run from the last 240 balls amidst the chants from the ever closing in fielders Laundon managed to scramble a single ably assisted by G Ward playing in his first match this season.

Cricket is played at the Woodbridge Oval in Albir (golf range) Next week we will entertain Harpendon Cricket Club on Friday and Saturday please come along and enjoy our facilities, Free social membership if you bring along this copy. Call Kevin on 637120660 for any information you might require.

View report and scores online