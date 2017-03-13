MONTE PROMOTION DREAM BOOSTED IN VALENCIA FA U-TURN

CALLOSA DEP. 2 – 1 CD MONTESINOS By ANDREW ATKINSON

Carlos Perez suffered his first defeat in 16 games as coach of CD Montesinos in a 2-1 defeat away at Callosa Deportivo in the Segunda Regional 16 Grupo.

However, despite the loss the Los Montesinos, Alicante based outfit remain in top spot, boosted by the Valencia FA reallocating the six points deduced in October, for an alleged fielding of an unregistered player.

Promotion remains a real possibility for CD Montesinos, in a season in which the club gained their biggest win in their history – a 10-0 win against Todo Deporte – who they meet on March 26.

Against Collosa, in which CD Montesinos saw their biggest away following of the season, the visitors went close to scoring when striker Vazquinho skimmed the bar from a free kick. Callosa were thwarted from scoring, when Dani pulled off a great save. HT 0-0.

CD Montesinos replaced Juannes and German 10 minutes into the second half, with Coco and Maccan taking the field. Thereafter Carlos Ventura replaced Avren in the second period.

Callosa took the lead, when Dani failed to clear a cross, and, following a shot through a crowed penalty area, Dimitri was adjudged to have handled the ball on the line.

The referee pointed to the penalty spot – which Callosa duly netted to lead 1-0 – and Dimitri was controversially sent off. Callosa increased their lead midway through the second half at 2-0.

Following CD Montesinos’ coach Perez substituting Maccan, with Fran coming off the bench, the visitors pressed to get something from the game.

Callosa’s goalkeeper tipped a free kick onto the crossbar, and from the resulting corner, Vazquinho netted, to reduce the arrears at 2-1. Callosa held on for a valuable win – that keeps them in the promotion race in third place.

CD Murada defeated Sporting Orihuela 2-1, to go into second spot, ahead of Callosa. RP Orihuela gained a 3-1 away win against FB Redovan B, and CFP Orihuela gained a 1-0 win against Grupo Caliche.