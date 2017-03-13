LOOKING FORWARD TO THE CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL

By ANDREW ATKINSON

THE 2017 Cheltenham Festival gets underway on Tuesday March 14 in a week where racegoers will flock to Gloucestershire to watch some of the best horses in action.

As a punter for over 40 years, and the author of Racing Into The Millennium, the Cheltenham Festival is one I relish each year – with the opportunity to bag a decent priced winner – in an attempt to relieve some cash from the Bookies satchels!

In the opening race of the four day Cheltenham Festival the Nigel Twiston-Davies trained BALLYANDY (1.30) – a winner last time – is expected to run well once again.

ALTIOR (2.30) will be a red-hot favourite at short odds, but NOBLE ENDEAVOR (2.50) looks a nice each-way prospect at odds of 7-1.

In the Champion Hurdle YANWORTH (2.30) is in good form with three consecutive wins and will be a big player worthy of a punt. LIMINI (4.10) trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Ruby Walsh made a winning return when beating Apple’s Jade at Punchestown in February.

David Pipe’s CHAMPERS ON ICE (4.50) at odds of 7-1 is an each-way selection, and perhaps apt for the supporters of Alicante based Los Montesinos football club CD Montesinos, on the verge of promotion in the Segunda Regional Grupo 16.

In the final race on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival Vanetia Williams trained BURTONS WELL (5.30) is also tipped as an each-way punt at odds of 20-1. Owned by Trevor Hemmings, owner of my home town club Preston North End.

*Selections for day two of the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday March 15, that includes The Coral Cup and The Queen Mother Champion Chase, will appear prior to racing on the day.