SHOT SHY TORRY COME UNSTUCK AGAINST PROMOTION CHASING ALZIRA

What once appeared ‘Mission Impossible’ now looks more like ‘The Great Escape’. I´m talking about Torry´s massive 9 point haul from the last 3 matches, injecting not only a much needed boost to their moral, but putting them within touching distance of that once elusive 5th to bottom place (safety), currently held by Bunol.

Nine hundred tickets for this important game, against 4th place Alzira, were given to local schools in a bid to generate more atmosphere within the ground.

Back in October, Alzira inflicted a 2-1 defeat on Torry, and are currently one of the most in form div 3 sides. But success breeds success, and providing key players can stay free of injuries and suspensions, there´s no reason why the dreaded drop can´t be avoided.

Having said that, we all knew that Sunday’s fixture with 5th placed Alzira was not going to be easy and with the this ambitious club on the fringe of the promotion places they too would be scrapping for every point they could take.

So perhaps it was no surprise that this eagerly anticipated meeting fell far below the expectations we had with neither side able to put their foot on the ball.

As we went into the half time break at 0-0, other than a very routine save by Jose Carlos from a Melo header, neither keeper had been called into action although the game did show signs of hotting up in the 2nd period following impetuous challenges from both sides as Elche referee Muresan worked overtime to keep a lid on the action.

With Martin in the book for a silly foul in the opening minutes, following which he was responsible for at least two further reckless challenges, both of which were quite probably bookable on another occasion, we hoped it wouldn’t be Torry that would be sacrificing players following the break.

Fortunately both sides did manage to keep eleven on the park but this was more a reflection on the leniency of the referee than a let-up in the scruffy play produced during the 2nd half.

Again there was little pattern or method from either club but with the visitors the hungrier of the two sides this was reflected as the opportunities began to fall.

With a nervous looking Buba now between the sticks following the injury to regular keeper Jose Carlos the Guinea export did little to provide confidence to the Torry defence and whereas a more match-aware Buba would have been equal to a 60th minute header from Aloese the Torry sub keeper was clutching at straws as the Alzira striker put his side in front on the hour mark.

It was then very much a case of ‘huff and puff’ from the home side and apart from a Molina header onto the post with 15 minutes left the Torrevejense had little to offer as they went in search of the equaliser.

What the match did show is that CD Torrevieja will have to earn their future points against fellow relegation candidates because once again at the Nelson Mandela they showed they are no match for teams that are pushing for promotion.

Next Sunday Torry are at home once again, a 5pm ko against rock bottom outfit CD Segorbe. Never a done deal, but unless we are treated to 3 pts and a goal feast against these relegation certainties, the ‘R’ word will once again be on everybody’s lips at the Nelson Mandela.