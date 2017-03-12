SAILING ASSN MAR MENOR – AGM 2017

The AGM of the Sailing Association Mar Menor was help at Las Claras Social Center on February 8th and celebrated the 10th year of the organisations existence. 2016 was recorded as a notable year with both ups and downs and these were reflected in the yearend reports presented by the Commodore, Treasurer, Secretary and the other officers.

The main ‘down’ were the changes forced by the closure of the jetty at CTD for safety reasons. The ‘ups’ were the acquisition of a new engine 40hp Suzuki outboard for the support boat, a Whaly 430 Pro, the success of the race program, good PR coverage and excellent social activities, the Spring Bash, Caldero Day, Valentines and Christmas Parties, bike rides and petanque.

Some officers stood down and their replacements were elected. One of those standing down after three years as both General Secretary and Race Committee Secretary was the very popular Maggie Blinkhorn. Much to her surprise, Commodore Paul Shard presented Maggie with a large bouquet and a 250€ travel voucher that had been purchased with the generous donations made by club members as a thank you for all her hard work. Maggie plans to continue helping SAMM as a member of the Social Committee.

After the meeting about 30 members enjoyed an excellent menu del dia at the Las Claras restaurant which is now under new management.

If you are interested in sailing you can reach SAMM through their web site www.sailingmarmenor.com