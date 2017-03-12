‘MIKE PROBERT TALKS GOLF

Here on the Costa’s golf is one of the biggest leisure time activities for both tourists and resident alike and with this in mind we have secured the services of Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services to provide a weekly round up of local golfing events and topics and in conjunction with us at THE LEADER will provide discounted golf prices to all of our readers and run our golf competitions.

‘The Perfect Round’

Are you one of those golfers always in search of the perfect round of golf?

Well I have some bad news for you………it does not exist!

How can I say this I hear you say!

It is not me telling you this but some of the best golfers in the world.

In the 1970’s an American golfer called Al Geiberger recorded a score of 59 on the USPGA tour but when asked later if it could have been better he said…YES.

When in his prime, Jack Nicklaus claimed that in a score of 66 that he would only hit 4 shots EXACTLY the way in which he intended.

In the 1926 British Open the great Bobby Jones played what was called at the time the perfect round of golf with 66 shots made up of 33 shots and 33 putts.

This type of scoring is commonplace on the professional circuit these days.

Incidentally, when Bobby Jones returned on the following day to the course he found that he had left his players badge in the hotel and a steward refused him entry unless he paid as a visitor.

This he did and went on to win the British Open later that day BUT what a reward for playing the perfect round the previous day!

There you have it even the greats state that there is no such thing as a perfect round.

So why are you still attempting the impossible by chasing a dream that does not exist?

The key to successful golf at all levels is to accept what comes at you during each round, face up to it and make the best of it.

Try to make the best from the day that you can, play the percentages and do not attempt shots that you are not capable of making.

If you have a really good day, enjoy and savour it BUT if you are having a bad day do not let it de-generate into a really awful day by having higher expectations of your capabilities and developing a bad mood and attitude on the golf course.

Golfers chasing the perfect round of golf are like a dog chasing a motorbike, they would not get to ride it if the caught it…..…

Hollow Tining Watch

La Manga West – 13th-17th March