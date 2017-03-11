THE PLAZA GOLF SOCIETY @LA TORRE

What a fantastic day all round. With the 2s pot being a double rollover, 270€ was up for grabs and with 6 par 3s on the course there was a good chance it was going to go today. Steve Higgins got two 2s, taking 108€, Spicer, Floody and Glenn Byrne got one receiving 54€ each.

The nearest the pins were sponsored by The Committee, all winners receiving 10€ bar tab, Liz Sully took hole 3, Barry Mitchell hole 5, Glenn Byrne hole 9, Phil de Lacy hole 11, Christian Attwood hole 15 and Bill Gillies hole 17.

Our Best lady saw Liz Sully win and her husband Phil Sully also won a prize coming in last place with an impressive 19 points, both winning a bottle of wine. Our guests saw Jim Hoyle coming in with 33 points collecting wine and balls and Linda Ottway scored a magnificent 34 points collecting wine and balls.

Our members saw Bill Gillies with his handicap of 17 score a great 33 points coming in 3rd, Steve Higgins scored 34 points from his handicap of 10 taking 2nd place and Tony Smale scored an impressive 35 points from his handicap of 12. Well done to all winners.

Our next game is Roda on 24th March, with only 4 spaces left you need to get your name down ASAP, with just 3 games left for our golf year things are heating up on the order of merit. And places 1 to 8 are constantly changing it’s a close call to who will take which position. We also received thanks for The Little Pod for the 100€ we raised for them.

For more information on our great society, please email us at theplazagolfsociety@gmail.com or visit our Facebook page. New members always welcomed.