LIME BAR GOLF

On a fine morning 36 players teed-off on this nice course but with very tough pin positions.

The competition was played in the stableford format and the scores recorded are as follows:-

Nearest the pin on the 6th hole was Bill Denne, Nearest the pin on the 7th hole was Ian Grant, Nearest the pin on the 10th hole was Nev. Greenwood, Nearest the pin on the 14th hole was Lyn Newbury, Nearest the pin on the 17th hole was Dave Railton, Nearest the pin on the 18th hole was Gary Lester

Silver Class 3rd place was Dave Railton with a score of 31 points, Silver Class 2nd place was Nev. Greenwood with a score of 31 points (on count-back), Silver Class 1st place was George Rushton with a score of 32 points

Gold Class 3rd place was Ian Grant with a score of 29 points, Gold Class 2nd place was John McGregor with a score of 29 points (on count-back), Gold Class 1st place was Mike John Williams with a score of 31 points

A very enjoyable days golf in pleasant company, thanks to the committee, the Lime Bar staff and the ladies selling the football draw tickets.

Regards, Colin Clarke