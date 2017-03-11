EUROGOLF MEDAL AND BIRTHDAY CUP

On Thursday 9TH March on a beautiful sunny day Eurogolf played their monthly medal off the plates plus incorporating the Birthday Cup which was donated by a member many years ago.

Cat 1 1st Pete Cleaver 73 2nd Colin Daye-Gretton 74 c/b 3rd Bob Buckeridge 74 Cat 2 1st Carin Van Der Krise 73 2nd Stan Low c/b 743rd Bert Lawson 74 Cat 3 1st Tony Stanley 72 2nd Ken Brett 73 3rd Steve Darlington 74 Cat 4 1st Kevin Bonser 70 2nd Bev Fairhurst 75 3rd Jan Shorley 76

Best front 9 John Barraclough 33.5 Best back 9 Bev Evans 33.5 Best guest Kerry Jones 82 NTPs 5th Pino Perito 11th Dave Bryce 12th in 2 Pete Cleaver 15th Pete Cleaver 17th Glo Manning. Overall and Birthday Cup winner Kevin Bonser Football draw Ed Silvester, Andrea Darlington, Ian Stewart, Bob Buckeridge and Fred Reeve

TUESDAY TOFFS

On Tuesday 7th March Toffs played their normal stableford competition and the results were Cat 1 (0-14) 1st John Barraclough 37 2nd David Gregson 34 c/b 3rd Bob Buckeridge 34 Cat 2 (15-19) 1st John Rush 34 c/b 2nd Alan Venables 34 3rd Dave Nichols 33 Cat 3 (20-25) 1st Steve Sayers 41 2nd Bev Fairhurst 31 3rd Jim Weston 30 Cat 4 (26-36) 1st Norman Woods 38 2nd Lauraine Walker 34 3rd Gina Ashworth 34 c/b Overall Toffs winner Steve Sayers 41

Best front 9 Linda Lynch 19 Best back 9 Sue Gillette 18 NTPs 5th Arty Crammon 11th Bev Evans 12th in 2 George McCallum 15th David Gregson 17th Bert Lawson Football draw Debbie Weedon, Ed Silvester x 2 , Monique Reeve and Gary Grierson

