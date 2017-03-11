COUNCILLOR VISITS MUNICIPAL ANIMAL PROTECTION CENTRE

The Councilor for Health, Noelia Grao, visited the municipal animal protection service, Asoka, last week, with the purpose of raising awareness, education and respect for animal welfare in the region.

A spokesperson for Aoska said “we do not want the shelter to be an animal stockpile. We want to encourage residents to adopt which is why we will now focus on the awareness amongst schoolchildren through talks in schools and educational centres throughout Orihuela.

The centre will also focus on attracting volunteers, to increase their staff so that they can offer a better service. They will do this by holding an Animal Protection Day and open day.