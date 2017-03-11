CLEANING UP CABO ROIG

Following the article some weeks ago on the good work being done by the Cabo Roig Clean Up Committee, which scours the area’s streets every Friday morning as it disposes of litter and waste, a recent trip around the area just last week shows just how successful their efforts have been.

The bins and their surrounds are much tidier, the roads are much cleaner and much of the graffiti previously found on the sides of the larger stores has now been painted over. Indeed the photo shows two members of the committee painting over the very last of the scrawling eyesore just last Friday as the community looks forward to next week’s St Patrick’s Day.