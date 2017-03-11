The third match of the Spring Series was our first visit of the year to Blanca. This is possible one of the most beautiful venues we fish, even though the fishing can be hard as it proved to be today.

The weather was exceptional for early March but once the breeze dropped the carp and barbel went off the feed. First was Roy Buttress with 2.90kg caught on feeder and corn, second was Peter Kerr with 2.62kg using the same method, equal third were Derek King and Doug Hornblow with 2.52kg, Derek using pellet and a method feeder, Doug pellet and straight lead.

Following the AGM held on 5th March the club is pleased to announce that its annual subscription has dropped to 30€. The club is also holding a mini golf day on 21st April, more details are available on the website.

Further information about the club can be found on its website www.carprus.weebly.com or on our Facebook page Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca.

The club is currently looking for new members and anyone interested can contact us through the Facebook page, the website or calling the club secretary, Steve Fell, on 634379081.