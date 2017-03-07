TOM OWENS ARRIVES TO TRANSVULCANIA IN GREAT SHAPE AFTER WINNING IN THE COASTAL CHALLENGE

The Scottish runner took part in the La Palma race for the last time in 2014, when he obtained the sixth position in the Ultra

The Scottish runner Tom Owens has confirmed this week his presence in the Transvulcania Naviera Armas 2017 Ultramarathon. The Salomon team athlete is going through a great moment after his victory in one of the most tough trail stage races in the world, The Coastal Challenge. Besides, he is one of the few sportsmen that currently exceeds 9000 ITRA (International Trail Running Association) points.

The Sports Counsellor of the La Palma Island Council, Ascensión Rodríguez, praised the professional career of Tom, who participated in the La Palma race three years ago obtaining the sixth position. In this sense, Rodríguez remembered that he is a new podium contender, a goal that “will be more difficult to reach than ever.”

For his part, Owens showed that he is pleased with his return to La Palma to participate in a race that “stands out for its people and privileged landscapes.” In the same way, he pointed out that Transvulcania has consolidated its position as “a classic in the calendar of any runner in the world” and highlighted the stiff competition that he will find in this ninth edition.

The victory of Tom Owens in The Coastal Challenge came after a route of 256 kilometres, divided in six stages. His final time of 22 hours, 29 minutes and 45 seconds was enough to prevail upon tough competitors like Jason Schlarb (third place), who has also confirmed his presence in the Transvulcania Naviera Armas 2017.

The track record of Tom Owens include other remarkable wins like the ones he obtained in the Tromsø Skyrace 2016 or the Buffalo Stampede 2015. Another of his outstanding performances took place in the Maxi-Race Du Lac d´Annecy 2015, where he got the fourth position.