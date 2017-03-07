PETS IN SPAIN MEDIUMSHIP EVENING

Pets in Spain will be holding an Evening of Mediumship with world renowned medium Allison Wynn Ryder, who stared in the successful TV series “Rescue Mediums ” and is the best selling Author of “The Quirky Medium”

Pets in Spain are excited to be working with Alison and the evening should be an interesting event.

Event takes place Wednesday 29th March at 6.30pm at The Lounge Bar on Urbanisation La Marina. Tickets available from Pets in Spain Charity shops based on Urbanisation La Marina, The Lounge Bar or online at www.jumblebee.co.uk/petsinspain

Pets in Spain are committed to the rescue and re homing of abandoned and displaced animals, and also run a very successful feral cat sterilisation program in the La Marina area.

For more information about the Pets In Spain registered charity and the many different animal rescue and welfare projects please call 645 469 253 or email info@petsinspain.com. Website: www.petsinspain.com