CARLOS SET TO BE TOAST OF THE TOWN AS MONTE PROMOTION DREAM NEARS

CD Montesinos 3-2 Sporting Orihuela

By Andrew Atkinson

Carlos Perez charge at the helm of CD Montesinos has seen the Segunda Regional Grupo 16 club’s transformation improve unabated as the Vega Baja outfit beckon promotion.

Following the 3-2 win at the weekend against Sporting Orihuela Perez sees his team joint top, being undefeated since he took the reins just two games into the season.

CD Montesinos travel away to Callosa this weekend with a win bolstering their title and promotion hopes as the race for promotion hots up alongside joint leaders CD Benijofar.

Vazquinho, who held his daughter in his arms, as he lined up against Sporting Orihuela, was amongst the goals and was voted man of the match on Sunday.

The Brazilian striker has been a Talisman for CD Montesinos this term, alongside Aure and Carlos, following his return from Sporting Saladar, his third spell at the Los Montesinos based club.

The Full Monte supporters club, with a regular 200 followers at The Municipal stadium, have the Champagne on ice.

But with promotion a reality Perez will be the toast of the town come the end of the season, with the corks popping, if he can deliver the much awaited promotion party!