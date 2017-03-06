EL PLANTIO 2 GOLF SOCIETY SUFFER AN ‘OSCAR’ MOMENT

The last Tuesday of the month is always the ‘Medal’ for El Plantio 2 Golf Society. On 28th February, 19 members competed on a pleasant spring day, which gradually turned windier as the round progressed.

An ‘Oscar’ moment occurred when prize presentations were being made. Just as the winner was ready to make his acceptance speech and receive his trophy, it was discovered that a mix-up in the scoring on one card elevated an ‘also ran’ into 1st place, and the subsequent demotions resulted in your correspondent going from 3rd place to 4thand out of the prizes. I did not demand a recount.

Nearest the pins : Hole 2, Martin Rickman and Hole 5, John O’Brien.

3rd Place – Handicap 15, Dave Southwell, 59 Shots .

2nd Place – Handicap 6 , John O’Brien, 58 Shots.

1st Place – Handicap 4, Ian Craig, 58 Shots on C/B.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities. The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230