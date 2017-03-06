ANGLICAN CHAPLAINCY OF ST PETER & ST PAUL – TORREVIEJA

CHAPLAINCY CHURCH CENTRE – LENT & EASTERTIDE – 2017

Sat 25 Mar – The Annunciation of The Lord (Lady Day)

11:00 am Lago Jardin – Holy Eucharist

Sun 26 Mar – Mothering Sunday

Church Centre’s normal service times

Wed 5 Apr – Stations of the Cross (Sponsored by the Mothers’ Union)

11:00 for 11:30 am- Rojales- ‘Way of the Cross’ (via Calles Algorfa & Daya Nueva)

Sun 9 Apr – Palm Sunday

Church Centres’ normal Service times (Campoverde at 4:00 pm) – with Blessing of Palms, Commemoration of the Lord´s Entrance into Jerusalem and Holy Eucharist

Thu 13 Apr – Maundy Thursday

11:00 am Cristo Resucitado (Centro Ecuménico) (La Regia) – Holy Eucharist with Reception of Holy of Holy Oils from Diocesan Chrism Mass and Recommitment to Priestly and Lay Ministry

7:00 pm La Siesta – Eucharist of the Lord´s Supper and ‘Watch of the Passion’

Fri 14 Apr – Good Friday

11:00 am Cristo Resucitado (Centro Ecuménico) (La Regia) – Ecumenical ‘Stations of the Cross’

3:00 pm Los Balcones – Celebration of the Passion of the Lord

Sat 15 Apr – Holy Saturday

7:30 pm Los Balcones– The Easter Vigil (followed by Resurrection Party)

Please note the time we begin this evening. This service lasts around 1.5 hours.

It is the most important service of the Church´s Year!

No celebration at Lago Jardín tonight (see Easter Sunday Services)

Sun 16 Apr – Easter Sunday

Church Centres´ normal Service times.

All services are celebrations of the Holy Eucharist.

6:00 pm Lago Jardín – Holy Eucharist (an additional Service).