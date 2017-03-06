ALFIE’S GOLF SOCIETY  

El Valle – Thursday, 23 February 2017

32 members and guests from Alfie’s GS travelled to El VALLE GC (who had hosted a pro comp only days earlier) for the February meeting. The course was in very good condition, the greens were firm, very fast and true and the very blustery wind made scoring very hard and points were hard to come by. Scoring was obviously low and only 3 players managed to hit 30 points or more, so congrats to the trio.

Our winner of the day was Pavla Serakova, with 36 stableford points.

Second place went to Derek Fleet with 31 stableford points

Third place went to Steve Bicks with 30 points

Best Guest went to George Bond with 27 stableford points

Nearest the pin on hole 9 – Sponsored by ‘The Celtic Drop bar’ was not won and will roll over

Nearest the pin on hole 15 – sponsored by ‘The Street restaurant ‘went to Joe Murphy

Nearest the Pin in 2 shots on hole 11-sponsored by ’Alfies Bar’ went to Joe Murphy

Nearest the pin in 3 shots on hole 7-Sponsored by ’The Auld Dubliner ‘went to Steve Bicks

The Blind pairs was won by Ian Harkness and Ole Westerbach

Many thanks to our sponsors, our committee for their hard work in the background, to Mike Morris at Alfies Bar and to Sandra for the very lovely after match buffet and refreshments, and to Mike Probert from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services for arranging our day.

A Special mention and thankyou to Sandy Hall and all the members and guests who organised and contributed towards last year’s captain’s charity appeal which was Melanoma skin cancer awareness and I was honoured to receive a cheque for 1.150 euro to forward on back in the U.K

Our next meeting of the year is at Saurines De La Torre playing for the Terry Owen Memorial trophy on Thursday, 30th March. Guests are more than welcome. First tee time at 08.45 am. Should you want to play, please speak to Mike at Alfies Bar, La Ronda CC, Lomas de Cabo Roig or contact our match secretary Joe Murphy at matchsecretary.alfiesgolf@gmail.com

Shaun Staplehurst