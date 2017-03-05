The Virtual Edition of the Leader Newspaper is now online by following this link. Edition 657 dated 6 March 17 leader with the fight to save the very last stretch of unbuilt coastline on the Orihuela Costa at Cala Mosca with over 500 protesters turning out on Sunday morning to have their say.

Also featuring another great win for CD Torrevieja as they now seem to be getting to grips with their fight for Tercera safety and their 2nd win in successive games. Read Steve Hibberd’s match report……..