STUDIO32 the Costa Blanca’s leading amateur musical theatre company are well into rehearsals for their summer production of “Mack and Mabel”. Bill Nicholson takes on the lead role of Mack Sennett, and experienced actress Bev McEwan plays the leading lady role of Mabel Normand.

Pictured alongside them are Nick Morgan playing Frank, and Alice Wakeford playing Lottie. They are admirably supported by a large company of character actors, singers and dancers.

“Mack and Mabel” is a true story, set in the period of the silent movies. It tells the tale of the tumultuous romantic relationship between Hollywood director Mack Sennett and Mabel Normand who became one of his biggest stars. In a series of flashbacks Sennett relates the glory days of Keystone Studios from 1911, when he discovered Normand and cast her in dozens of his early “two-reelers”, through his creation of Sennett’s Bathing Beauties and the Keystone Kops, to Mabel’s death in 1930.

The show contains some wonderful songs, including the opening number “Movies Were Movies” when Mack reflects on the heyday of silent movies, a beautiful love song “I Won’t Send Roses”, and the comic number “Hit ‘Em On The Head”. Mix in some great dancing, humour, and the high standards of production from this talented company and audiences will be in for a spectacularly entertaining evening. Past shows have sold out quickly so make sure to book your tickets early.

Show dates are Wednesday May 31st to Saturday June 3rd at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio, all performances start at 7.30pm with doors open 7pm. Reserved seating tickets are now on sale, priced at 9 euros, and can be obtained by calling Philip on 602 454 033, or by emailing tickets@studiothirtytwo.org.