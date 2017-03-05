LA MARINA GOLF SOCIETY AT FONT DE LLOP

We met at this beautiful course to play in the annual captain versus vice-captain trophy. This year there was more edge to the competition as our captain and vice – captain, Elspeth and Alan Craig are fairly well known to each other.

The weather was glorious and the course in its usual excellent condition and these factors helped towards some high scoring.

Winner of the gold award was Bill Stobo with 38pts but this was eclipsed by Sarah McCabe who won the silver award with 39 pts. Both are therefore looking forward to a handicap cut.

Winners of the nearest the pins were Bill England, Vic Smith, Bill Stobo and Barry Thorogood.

Addition of individual scores resulted in an extremely close-run result with the captain’s team triumphing by 290 pts to 288 pts. Amazingly the vice -captain didn’t ask for a recount.

Our next meeting is at Altorreal on 16th march, first tee 1032 at a cost of 40 euros. Entry sheet is on the board at the la marina sports centre or contact Alan Craig by e- mail or on 965077204.

We have a quiz night on 14th march 7.00 for 7.30. As usual the cost is 8 euros including either meat pie or fish, both with chips. Please contact Elspeth on the abov