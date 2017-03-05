EUROGOLF TEXAS SCRAMBLE

On Thursday 2ND March on a glorious sunny day Eurogolf played the team game of a Texas Scramble. The course is in good condition and although some of the tees were off the plates making the course longer some great scores were recorded.

In 1st place was the team of George McCallum, Pino Perito, Debbie Weedon and Gill Gordon 60.8 closely followed by the team of Clive Horne, David Horne and Tony Forbes with 60.9 and in 3rd place was the team of Arty Crammon, Steve Sayers, Mary Sanderson, and Chris Stanley 62.7 NTPs 5th Jeff Lynch 11th George McCallum 12th in 2 John Stowe 15th David Horne 17th Arty Crammon Football draw Jenny Cheetham, Sue Forbes Sue Gillette, David Valentine and Mary Sanderson

TUESDAY TOFFS

On Tuesday 28th February Toffs played their normal stableford competition and results were Cat 1 (0-14) 1st Arty Crammon 39 2nd Bob Buckeridge 36 c/b 3rd Malcolm Foskett 36 Cat 2 (15-19) 1st Alan Venables 35 2nd Gary Grierson 34 3rd Stan Low 32 Cat 3 (20-25) 1st Ken Brett 39 2nd Bruce Gordon 34c/b 3rd David Valentine 34 Cat 4 (26-36) 1st Ed Silvester 38 2nd Marion Quin 35 3rd Mike Gillette 33 Overall Toffs winner Ken Brett c/b Best front 9 Sue Gillette 21 Best back 9 David Horne 20 NTPs 5th Clive Horne 11th Morag Turner 12th in 2 Morag Turner 15th Alan Venables 17th Larry Kinsella Football draw Bev Fairhurst Ian Stewart Mary Sanderson Robin Richards and Frances Buckeridge

If you would like to play with Eurogolf at La Marquesa Tuesdays and Thursdays please visit the website www.eurogolf-quesada.co.uk