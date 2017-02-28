SPORTING ALFAS CRICKET CLUB

Sporting Alfas 1st X1 300 for 3 beat Theale C C 280 for 4

Batting first SACC openers Laundon and Crompton ticked along nicely until drinks that came with the wicket of Laundon(40). Crompton reached his 57 quickly and kindly made way for Muñoz to join Alger the Spanish made headway into the bowlers and both reached quick fire 50´s Alger first with 70 from just 33 balls and then Muñoz with a sedate 60 from 26 balls. Afsal carried on and looked like getting to the milestone even quicker before walking past one that hit middle, 41 from 17 balls. Cooper and Evans(9) then joined forces to relieve the bowlers pressure, Cooper out, caught, for 4 from 20. Evans hit the magical 4 to take the score to 300 off the last delivery, Waqar watching on with out facing a ball.

SACC and Theale then enjoyed an excellent tea before Theale started a mammoth task of trying to score 301 from 35 overs at 8.6 an over, White and Sharpe looked in little trouble and clipped the ball around until the end of Walker´s first spell in an Alfas shirt, Marriner offering his mix of spin tempting Sharpe into a waft at a full toss first ball and the unlucky batsman lobbed it to the well positioned Alger at backward square leg. White mean while rode his luck, Sankartan enjoyed a few hefty blows before he to gave Alger a simple catch again at back ward square leg this time off the impressive Crompton.

2 for 87 300 looked a long way away. Theale skipper White had by this time reached his 50 when his luck ran out and Crompton bowled him. Why senior came and went with the score not yet at the half way stage, Theale CC needing 180 from 12 overs with the top order out, a big task but Holder and Why junior had not read the script and both hit some magical shots Holder reaching 122 and R Why hitting 41, the pair nearly pulled of a result ending on 280 from the 35 allotted overs. Fantastic day at the Woodbridge Oval, Albir del pi, ( golf range) just up the road from the beach.

Then came the expected chat in the cabin where Alger was sportingly given the M o M award that the SACC and Theale lads might have thought Holder deserved.

Next week 3,4,5,6th March SACC entertain Tottington CC and Tottenhoe CC over a 4 day feast of cricket, that we are so lucky to enjoy here in the sunshine on the coast of Spain.

Social membership is free if you bring this report with you to a match or contact Kevin on 637120660 to enquire about any thing that involves cricket in Spain.

Junior training is available on a Sunday morning starting at 10.30. whether the kids have played or not bring them down and let the game fill their minds.

Senior nets are available also but call me for information.