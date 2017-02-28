HOSPITAL LAB ANALYSES 4 MILLION SAMPLES IN 2016

The, Clinical Analysis, Microbiology and Pathological Anatomy services of the Vega Baja Hospital have processed over 4 million medical samples during 2016.

The hospital is equipped with three specific laboratories, one for the Hematological and Biochemical groupings, another separate centre for the analysis of Microbiological samples and finally the Service of Pathological Anatomy. These laboratories are equipped with the most advanced techniques for the diagnosis of numerous diseases.

The activity carried out in the laboratories, which treats a total of 507,978 patients per year, provides diagnostic support to all hospital needs where it is necessary to analyse samples, both in the emergency room and in the operating room, Intensive care or external consultations. It also meets the demands of the other many health centers across the Vega Baja. In addition, the Clinical Analysis Lab Service provides continuous support, operating as it does,twenty-four hours a day.

The Service has just renewed its Quality Management System certificate in accordance with the ISO 9001 standard granted by the Spanish Association for Standardization and Certification (AENOR) for its activities.