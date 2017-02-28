CELEBRATING WOMEN’S DAY IN REDOVAN

Redován will be commemorating Women’s Day, which is celebrated on 8 March, with dozens of activities throughout the Community, using the motto Tantas que somos’, “So Many We Are”, taken from a poem by Antonio Machado.

The mayor Emilio Fernández and the councillor for Social Services, Nely Ruiz, outlined the programme of presentations, exhibitions and musical concerts for people of all ages.

There will also be a coeducational theater show “The Secret Life of Moms”, about the role of women in the family and in the home, which will be seen by 900 students.

The mayor said that women continue to have the worst working and social conditions using the example of IBEX companies, in which “only 19% of those employed are women” or in many other labour matters, with where women continue to receive much lower wages than men. The mayor said that the goal is to promote equality from the earliest ages,