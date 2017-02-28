500 PEOPLE TAKE PART IN CAMINO DE LEVANTE

Along with several of his councilors, the mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, took part last Sunday in the first stage of the Camino de Levante, a journey of 24 kilometers from the Oriolana city to Murcia.

Accompanied by more than 500 people, the activity was held for the purpose of “promoting the route as a tourist opportunity, being the starting point of the route of the Camino de Levante to Caravaca de la Cruz, in its Jubilee Year “, said the mayor.

The walk began around 8:00 am in the morning from the Oriolana Cathedral, where the participants picked up their documentation, along with a backpack with provisions, a T-shirt, oranges and an energy bar.

Throughout the morning the walkers continued along the river bank to the Murcian capital where the first stage ended in the Cathedral of Murcia, at which they were welcomed by the Councillor for the Family and Equal Opportunities, Violante Tomás, as well as the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta.

Among the 500 pilgrims were people from Orihuela city, residents of the Vega Baja and the province of Alicante, as well as many from different locations in the Region of Murcia.

Orihuela mayor Emilio Bascuñana thanked “all the people who joined in the walk and who took the name of Orihuela to Murcia”, while highlighting the collaboration of Hidraqua, Caja Rural, and Fruit Fusion (Power of Natural Energy), who provided sponsorship of the shirts, backpacks and energy bars, for the participants.