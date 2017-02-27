SPANGLES SUPPORTS LOS ALCÁZARES FLOOD VICTIMS

Spangles Ladies’ Harmony Chorus joined forces with the Agrupación Coral Nuestra Señora de la Asunción and Rondalla son del Mar Menor groups in a benefit concert to raise funds for those who lost everything in the devastating floods in Los Alcázares, just before Christmas. The auditorium was packed as Spangles followed the Agrupación Coral Nuestra Señora de la Asuncion onto the stage.

Spangles’ popularity continues to grow and they were able to invite their new ladies to join them in songs that they had already learned. Spangles finished their set with a debut performance of ‘Eres Tu’ which stunned the predominantly Spanish audience with a serious ‘goosebump moment’.

All three groups came together for a finale of the Himno Independencia Municipal which celebrates the municipal autonomy of Los Alcázares, which was granted on 13 October 1983. “It was a pleasure and an honour to be included in this very significant event to help our local community and we are certain that this will lead to further collaborations in the future.” commented Spangles MD, Wendy Grant. On the night, the concert raised a 1475 € and donations are still coming in.

Want to meet new people? Sing a bit? Fancy joining this champion chorus? Spangles always welcomes new members and it’s a great way to make new friends, so why not visit when they rehearse at Las Claras, Calle Helena, Los Narejos, Los Alcázares? The group meets every Thursday from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm.

To find out how to join or to book Spangles for an event, please call Lyn on 968 574 987 or Anthea on 968 334 527 or visit the website: www.spangleschorus.com.