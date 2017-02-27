ORBA WARBLERS REPORT – LA SELLA 22 FEBRUARY -STABLEFORD

This week, at La Sella, our Captains – Present and Past were the conquering heroes – they came, conquered and gathered up most of the prizes. Course conditions were not optimal but the perfect weather made up for the difficult challenges.

In Division 1 our past Captain David Knight (Hcap. 9.7 ) came 1st with 31 pts., ( winning on count back ) followed by Robin Wheatley ( Hcap. 12.3 ) also with 31 pts. Not far behind in 3rd. was Steve Smith ( Hcap. 5.0.) with 30 pts.

In Division 2, our Captain Clive Kay ( 20.0 ) came 1st. with 33 pts. with Barbara Pollitt ( 23.4 ) in 2nd. with 32 pts. and our Honorary President and Past Captain Arthur Sullivan in 3rd. with 31 pts. There were three 2’s – on Hole 5 & 8 Captain Clive Kay and on Hole 13 – Past Captain David Knight.

The football card was Burnley won by Past Captain Arthur Sullivan. There were two guests Sylvia & Will Evans.

Next week March 1st. will be at Alicante for a Stableford. First Tee Time is 09:57 so please arrive by 09:15 for registration. Guests are welcome subject to space availability and current Handicap Certification. To book, please contact Michael Taylor mjt@stylepms.com or phone 639242896.