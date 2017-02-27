The weather first thing in the morning cast a doubt whether or not the Club Championship for 2017 would take place. It was dry and sunny but with extremely strong winds which if they had continued would not have allowed the ball to stop on the greens.

Fortunately by the time the first of the 29 players teed off the winds had eased but still making playing conditions difficult. The course itself was in very good condition which after the extraordinary weather in the previous weeks, snow and heavy rain showed the good work done by the staff at Campoamor Golf Club the home of La Siesta Golf Society.

Fourteen oh the holes were sponsored by members and those prizes were spread evenly, the main results were;

In first place winning the Club Championship was Trevor Wheeler

Runner up in second place Hazel Bellingham

Third place Rose Cox

Fourth place Pam Howard-Oates

Fifth place Harry Pearson

Sixth place Betty Trotter

The most improved player of 2016 Les Mann

The Best front 9 holes Gail Mosley, the best back 9 holes Mike Pawley

The only ‘2’ of the day was won by Kevin Johnson.

The competition was followed in the evening by 54 people attending a dinner dance at Campoamor Golf Club when once again the staff did a wonderful job The prizes were presented by the Captain Michael O’Regan assisted by the Vice-Captain Ray Scott and a special mention was made to the President Ken Harvey who had organised the days golf, the prizes and the great entertainer Andy Jones who had most of us up dancing all night once the meal had finished

Anyone wishing to play with La Siesta who meets every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday should ring the Captain on 646416182.