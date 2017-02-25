APAH DAY AT ALCAMPO

APAH Animal Rescue Charity visits the Alcampo Supermarket in the Zenia Boulevard every week to purchase bags of Cat Litter and food for all the cats they are currently caring for in their Cattery.

The Departmental Manager for the Pet Food Section offered to hold a three day Pet Awareness Event, to help promote the work that APAH carries out, rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming, abandoned, neglected and abused dogs and cats from the Costa Blanca area.

Held from Friday 17th February until Sunday 19th February, the event was a huge success. A massive amount of pet food was purchased by Alcampo customers over the three day period and along with enquiries about volunteering and adopting their dogs and cats, APAH was overwhelmed by the support they received from members of the public.

All too often, Spanish people suffer from accusations; that they are abusers of animals and do not care about their welfare. APAH would like to take this opportunity to point out that the Spanish people who visited the store throughout the event, were enthusiastic and supportive about the work animal charities do, and extremely generous when it came to donating food for APAH’s dogs and cats.

Once all the donations have been sorted, APAH will be delighted to announce how much in total, the generous Alcampo shoppers spent on all the food which was donated.

Martin Bentley