NAME CHANGES FOR SAN FULGENCIO’S MUNICIPAL BUILDINGS.

Following a decision by the Generalitat Valenciana all councils have been instructed to remove all the name plates of buildings bearing the names of politicians found guilty of corruption.

In San Fulgencio Mayor Carlos Ramirez says that he is therefore obliged to remove all the name plates on the buildings bearing the names of Trinidad Martínez, Mariano Martí, and other councilors that have been found guilty of corruption by the courts.

It is understood that there are 10 in all which are located in the following buildings: Local Police Headquarters, Cardenal Belluga Theater, Centro de Música, Civic Center and Football Field Facilities; Urbanisations: Paraje del Oasis, Municipal Emergency Center, Social Center, Tourist Office and Sports Facilities.