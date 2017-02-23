MOJÁCAR CARNIVAL 2017

Mojácar’s Carnival celebrations start on Thursday February 23, with a fun, children’s parade with pupils of the “Bartolomé Flores” school. The procession will start off from the school and will wind its way through Mojácar’s streets and end at the Plaza del Fronton.

The whole school, with over 360 students and their teachers, will become pirates, superheroes, police officers, canine patrols and other imaginative and fun characters who will march their way through Mojácar in a spectacular display of colour.

This year, the Mojácar Carnival week will include, for the first time, a chance for the youngsters to participate in a Junior Carnival Contest that will take place at the Centro de Usos Múltiples on Friday, February 24 from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. This is an event with the young ones in mind, with a Mobile Disco, favourite TV and cinema characters, entertainment and competitions. There will also be gifts, prizes and surprises to make sure that the Mojácar Carnival will encourage a future generation of followers to carry on the tradition of this really popular fiesta.

Later on, at 11.00 pm. the older ones take the stage at the Centro de Usos Múltiples and the Chirigotas show will start. Please take note, that all the Carnival events organized by the Town Hall have free entrance.

On Saturday, from 8.00 pm in the Centro de Usos Múltiples, there will be a band to liven up the much anticipated fancy dress dance and from 10.30 pm. the Comparsas will start to arrive to eagerly await the 2017 Mojácar Carnival prize giving ceremony. The jury will award prizes for the best, the most original and, the most elaborate costume as well as the best Chirigota.

The Grand Carnival Parade is scheduled for Sunday, February 26 departing from the Rio Aguas roundabout and making its way to the finish line at the Parque Comercial. The Parade will include local and regional Comparsas and floats, the “Patrulla Perruna” and, all those residents and visitors who wish to dress up for the carnival and spend a day full of surprises.