ANDALUCIA DAY CELEBRATIONS IN MOJÁCAR

On February 28 Mojácar will celebrate Andalucía day, a festival to commemorate the Autonomous Community of Andalucía, with a series of events organized by the Town Council’s Department of Culture and Festivities.

At twelve noon, the Mayor of Mojácar accompanied by her entire council, along with many residents and visitors to the municipality, will raise the Andalucian flag in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento, in a solemn act to the tune of the Andalucian Anthem, sung by the Rociero Choir “Embrujo Mojaquero”.

At 2.00 pm. a free giant paella will be on offer in the Plaza del Parterre, to all those who have decided to celebrate the day in the town of Mojácar.

The day’s events will end with a performance of the Guitar Ensemble led by Pedro Clemente, Gustavo Criado’s Spanish Dance School and a guest appearance of the Irina Ergorova dance group “Arco Iris”.

The finale will be in the hands of the Mojácar Rociero Choir, “Embrujo Mojaquero” with its popular Andalucian songs that always raise great applause. The “Embrujo Mojaquero” choir was formed more than twenty years ago and has several generations of singers among its ranks. They have been present at important music contests and shared the stage with many great Andalucian groups of our generation.