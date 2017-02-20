MONTE AWAIT VALENCIA FA DECISION

CD Montesinos 2-0 FB Redovan B

CD Montesinos’s promotion hopes could be boosted this week – if the Valencia Football Association return the six points they deducted from the Segunda Regional Grupo 16 club this season for allegedly playing an unregistered player – writes ANDREW ATKINSON.

The Los Montesinos, Alicante based outfit kept their promotion bid on track with a 2-0 win against FB Redovan B – in a weekend which saw the top four teams return victories – with only three points separating top and fourth place.

CD Benijofar gained a 2-1 home win against Atl. Orihuela to maintain top spot on 32 points, ahead of Callosa Dep. B (30 points) who gained an impressive 3-0 away win at Grupo Caliche. Third placed CD Murada (30 points) defeated RP Orihuela 2-1. Fourth placed CD Montesinos have 29 points.

CD Montesinos coach Carlos Perez has Brazilian striker Vazquinho available for selection this weekend (February 26) away at Atl. Orihuela having served a two match suspension for dissent. Maccan could also be set to return to the fold following injury.

With Callosa Dep. B having no fixture this weekend CD Montesinos will be looking to narrow the gap as the race for promotion hots up – in a week where an announcement is set to be made by the Valencia FA concerning their points deduction.

Meanwhile construction work on the new stand at The Municipal Stadium, Los Montesinos, part of a 110,000 euros sports and leisure facility refurbishment, is almost complete and could be officially opened before the end of the month.

