MAZARRON FC 1 – FC CARTAGENA B – 1

A last minute equaliser from Cartagena denied Mazarron the three points but they still continued their unbeaten run to seven games.

There were a number of opportunities for both sides in the early stages with Jimmy going close for Mazarron following a free kick but his shot was saved by the visiting keeper. Play was end to end with both sides evenly matched and a Cartagena free kick was blocked by the five man Mazarron wall. Then Jimmy hit another shot wide of the target as Mazarron began to have the better of the play. They were rewarded after 29 minutes when good work by Jimmy forced a corner from which Raul turned the ball home to give the home team a deserved lead.

The goal forced Cartagena onto the attack and Mazarron had to defend resolutely to preserve their lead. Despite this pressure Mazarron again went close when Jimmy’s shot hit the side netting and Mazarron went into the interval with a slender one goal advantage.

Both sides struggled to make any impression in the early stages of the second half although Mazarron had an escape when a fierce Cartagena effort struck the post. At the other end a volley from Boudia was just wide of the target and play was interrupted on a number of occasions when both teams made numerous substitutions.

A Cartagena free kick was wide of the target and Raul then missed a good chance for Mazarron when well placed. As the game entered the last ten minutes Cartagena continued to press forward in search of an equaliser and they were rewarded with virtually the last kick of the game when Juan Fran made the final score 1-1

Team: Juan Pedro; Chino; Marcos; Raso; Juan Andreo; Boudia (Javi Torrano); Raul; Cesar (Steven); Miguel; Dani (Andreo); Jimmy.