The official Ministry of Defence discount service is available for all members of the Defence Community (past and present) and you can join for free and start saving £100’s a year.

The Service is available for the following:

– Serving Armed Forces – Reserve Forces – Spouses/Partners of serving personnel – Forces Veterans – MOD Civil Servants

– Bereaved Family Members – War/Service Widow(er)s – Cadet Forces (over 16) – NATO Personnel in the UK

To obtain a card costs around 4.5 euros a year and gives you great savings on loads of outlets, including many online shops and services which might be particularly useful to those of us who are living overseas.

They include holidays, car hire companies, hotels, airlines, discounted gift cards and many more.

Take a look and share the page with anyone that you think might benefit from this service.

https://www.defencediscountservice.co.uk/index.php?p=home