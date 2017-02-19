VIRTUAL LEADER NEWSPAPER – EDITION 655 dtd 20 FEB 17

The latest virtual edition of the Costa Blanca Leader Newspaper is now online featuting all the latest LOCAL news, sport and information from across the Costa Blanca.

In this week’s edition the threat of terrorism creeps ever closer with the arrest of a DAESH sympathiser in Alicante.

Locally we report on the march of the processionary caterpillar in Las Filipinas and Blue Lagoon as well as roadworks on the Avda Villamartin.

And there was another defeat for CD Torrevieja as the drop from Tercera into Preferente now looks a distinct scenario, but there was a good win if you follow Torrevieja Handball as Mare Nostrum thrashed Vila-Real by 41-28.

