THEATRE GROUP STILL LOOKING FOR RECRUITS

We are busy rehearsing our show Let Us Entertain You, which will take place at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio on the 18th, 19th and 20th of October 2017.

Our Show Director is Linda Divine, and Choreographer Yvonne Brayford. Rehearsals are going very well, and apart from the singing and dancing, there will be more comedy than previous shows, to get you all laughing in your seats.

We will give you more information nearer the time. We are still looking for more personnel so if you feel you would like to join us, contact Tom Ford on 966-790-547.We are a happy group and enjoy what we are doing in the show.